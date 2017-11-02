Kids’ State-Fish Art Contest includes aquatic invasive species category

In 2014, Colleen Malley from Pennsylvania won with her painting of striped bass and the invasive Northern snakehead.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Win the Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, twice in the same year? Now you can – by becoming the “Invader Crusader.”

The “Silent Invader” national category was created in 2012 to introduce children to the problem of invasive species in our nation’s waters. The winner is honored as that year’s “Invader Crusader.”

Students paint or draw an official state-fish species from any state and include an invasive species in their art. Their essay should be about the fish species and the conservation impact of the particular invasive species on it.

Before any other judging, the “Invader Crusader” is chosen from entries in the Silent Invader category. All entries compete for the national award no matter what grade. Adele Pena was selected as the 2017 winner with her pen-and-ink drawing of native bluegill swimming in water infested with the invasive plant Eurasian watermilfoil.

For entry guidelines and assistance, go to www.statefishart.org.