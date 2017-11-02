DNR: Excellent waterfowl hunting still in the forecast

Scaup and other diving duck abundance increased in most areas, according to the most recent waterfowl migration and hunting report.

Waterfowl hunting success has been excellent over the last week for both diving ducks and dabbling ducks, the Minnesota DNR said Thursday, Nov. 2 in its weekly waterfowl migration and hunting report.

According to the report:

As of Monday, Rice Lake NWR was still holding more than 900,000 ring-necked ducks. Scaup and other diving duck abundance increased in most areas, and late-season migrants (goldeneyes, buffleheads, tundra swans) are increasing. Mallard abundance increased in most areas as well.

Canada goose numbers increased some in many areas but large numbers still remain in southern Canada.

Soybean harvest is complete, but as of Oct. 30, only 38 percent of the corn had been harvested, which is 15 days behind the five-year average and 12 days behind last year.

The weekend forecast calls for highs in the low 30s in the north and lows in

the 20s with additional snow on Friday and Saturday. In southern Minnesota, highs are expected in the upper 30s to low 40s with lows in the 30s. The forecast through next week calls for highs only in the mid-20s in the north and mid-30s in the south, with lows in the low 20s in the south and teens (or single digits) in the north. Expect significant ice coverage by next week, particularly in the north and central zones.

The outlook remains excellent over the next few days for both field hunting and water hunting, but water hunters should keep safety in mind, the report added.