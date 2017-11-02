Camp Ripley sees 132-percent increase in hunter success during October archery hunts

Testing was also done for chronic wasting disease at Camp Ripley – deer permit area 248. (Minnesota DNR)

Archers took 263 deer during this year’s October archery hunts at Camp Ripley Military Reservation near Little Falls, representing a 132-percent increase from last year’s total harvest, the Minnesota DNR said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 2.

There were 2,570 permits issued, with 2,011 hunters participating. Although participation declined this year, harvest increased 132 percent from last year’s total take, and participants experienced a record-high success rate of 13.1 percent.

The Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program coordinated morning check-in and provided deer registration services at the hunts, which took place Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 28-29.

Testing was also done for chronic wasting disease at Ripley – deer permit area 248. Additional CWD testing within the area will come this weekend during the firearms seasons at designated sampling stations, with more information at mndnr.gov/cwd.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunts in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.