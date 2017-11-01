Vermont moose hunters see 46 percent success rate

Brad Lord of Avon, Conn., with the nice bull moose he took Oct. 21, the opening morning of Vermont’s 2017 regular moose hunting season. (Vermont Fish & Wildlife photo)

JOHNSBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says a preliminary count reveals hunters harvested 40 moose in this year’s regulated hunting seasons.

“A preliminary count on October 31 showed that hunters reported eight moose being taken by 18 hunters in the October 1-7 archery season and 32 moose taken by 70 hunters in the October 21-26 regular season,” said Cedric Alexander, Vermont’s moose project leader. He said a few additional reports may still come in from other reporting agents.

Permits were issued for bulls only in 16 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. The number of hunting permits and the restriction to bulls only were designed to increase population growth.

The overall regular season hunter success rate reported to date is 46 percent, virtually unchanged from 45 percent last year.

A final report on Vermont’s moose hunting season will be available in January after Fish & Wildlife receives all of the hunting data from the season.