Research to monitor movements of walleyes, lake whitefish in and around Green Bay

(Dean Bortz/Wisconsin Outdoor News)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Staff from the U.S. Geological Survey, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin DNR and Michigan DNR, and the Great Lakes Acoustic Telemetry Observation System have initiated large-scale telemetry studies to determine walleye and lake whitefish movement in and around Green Bay.

Researchers will implant transmitters into 300 walleyes and 400 lake whitefish yet this fall. These black cylinders are surgically implanted into the body cavity of the fish and periodically send out a coded signal that is detected by acoustic receivers.

This research will provide important information regarding seasonal movements of these fish and help determine which spawning locations contribute to important fisheries that target these two species, the Wisconsin DNR said in a news release Wednesday, Nov. 1.

More than 150 acoustic receivers have been deployed to “listen” for tagged fish in and around Green Bay, the release said. Tags will allow tracking of fish for up to four years. In addition to acoustic tags, small temperature sensors will be placed into the same fish to better understand water temperature preferences.

All fish will also be tagged with an external orange loop tags – anyone catching a fish with these tags will receive a $100 reward for the return of the internal tag; recovered internal transmitters can be implanted in another fish to continue tracking efforts.

With tagged fish that are legally harvested, anglers are asked not to freeze the fish and call 715-346-2178 or email dan.isermann@uwsp.edu to coordinate the tag’s return and the reward.