Pennsylvania one of two pilot locations for Take Me Fishing effort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation has announced the launch of pilot locations for its Take Me Fishing First Catch Centers in Pennsylvania and Texas.

These First Catch Centers will bring fishing and boating experiences and learning opportunities to urban areas, fostering the next generation of anglers and boaters, the RBFF said in a news release.

“Baseball, football and golf all have iconic youth development programs,” said RBFF President and CEO Frank Peterson. “Fishing has relied mostly on parents and grandparents to pass along the fishing tradition, but as the country becomes more urbanized, we’re slowly losing this pipeline of participants. Our First Catch Centers are here to fill that void, and secure the future of fishing and boating participation.”

Starting this year, Take Me Fishing-endorsed programs in Texas and Pennsylvania that have met a set of criteria determined by RBFF will bring fishing and boating experiences to youth and families, the RBFF said in the release, adding that it will provide support with branding, promotion and marketing to help extend their reach.

In Texas, Fishing’s Future will open an additional eight chapters in the Houston, Dallas, and New Jersey area, as well as work with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in Texas and local fish hatcheries.

In Pennsylvania, the Fish & Boat Commission mobile First Catch Center will bring fishing and boating experiences to consumers, with a second mobile unit added in 2018 to increase the program’s reach, the release said, adding that the PFBC will also be working with and hosting events at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Philadelphia.