Turkey hunters take 350 birds during fall shotgun season

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

It’s considered “the other shotgun season,” but turkey hunters in Illinois are a dedicated lot.

Yes, the harvest for this year’s week-long season was down slightly, from 385 birds in 2016 to 350 in 2017. But keep in mind that fall gun turkey hunting was open in only 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

The top counties for fall gun harvest in 2017 were Jo Daviess (46), Jefferson (23), Wayne (21), Williamson (21), and Marion (16).

The fall shotgun turkey hunter is a unique specimen – many more dedicate their hunting efforts to archery, or even deer hunting.

