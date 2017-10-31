Help for deer hunters: DNR Information Center offers expanded hours

With the deer opener on Saturday, the Minnesota DNR has extended its phone hours for hunters – and other outdoor enthusiasts – in Minnesota, the DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The DNR Information Center will take calls until 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Early feedback indicates people like the convenience of being able to get help with their questions after 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, the release said.

The Information Center now also offers phone interpreter services for non-English speakers – simply request an interpreter and staff will create a three-way conversation with specialists who speak more than 220 languages.

To reach the Information Center, call 888-MINNDNR (888-646-6367), or email info.dnr@state.mn.us.