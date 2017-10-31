Chicago suburb hiring trappers to remove coyotes

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in a Chicago suburb are hiring trappers to remove coyotes after receiving a surge of reports about the animals roaming through neighborhoods and attacking small dogs.

The Daily Herald reports the Grayslake police department is asking residents to alert them of coyote sightings to help the trappers find the coyotes’ dens.

Village Manager Kevin Timony says the animals have been spotted mostly on the western end of Grayslake.

Village officials say coyotes prefer to stay hidden but will venture into more populated areas to find food. They recommend residents remove food sources such as garbage or bird food that might be eaten by small animals the coyotes hunt.

They also say small pets should not be left outside unleashed or unsupervised.