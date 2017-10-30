Zebra mussels confirmed in lakes in Crow Wing, Itasca counties

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in Serpent Lake in Crow Wing County and in Dora Lake and connected waters in Itasca County.

A lake service provider business removing a dock from Serpent Lake contacted the DNR after finding several suspected zebra mussels. DNR invasive species specialists confirmed zebra mussels attached to vegetation hanging from a removed dock at a second location, at the Highway 6/210 public access, approximately 1.3 miles away from the originally reported location.

Itasca County aquatic invasive species staff found zebra mussels downstream of Sand Lake, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2013. The DNR confirmed zebra mussels at the Shogren Dam; Dora Lake, a small, shallow lake downstream of Sand Lake; and in the Big Fork River, seven miles downstream from Dora Lake at the Itasca County Road 31 crossing near Wirt.

More information on aquatic invasive species is available at mndnr.gov/ais.