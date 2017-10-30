Wisconsin Senate set to approve woodchuck season

(EIC/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state Senate is set to put the finishing touches on a bill that would create an open season on groundhogs.

The proposal would remove groundhogs from Wisconsin’s protected species list and establish a year-round open hunting and trapping season with no bag limits. Supporters argue woodchucks are plentiful and their digging wreaks havoc across the state, destroying gardens and undermining building foundations, sidewalks and roads.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote in June. The Senate is slated to take it up Tuesday. Approval in that chamber would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.