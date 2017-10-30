Three Vermonters charged in deer poaching incident; one previously convicted of 24 fish and wildlife crimes

(Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department)

DANVILLE, Vt. – Three Barnet, Vt., individuals were recently arrested and charged with multiple counts related to a nighttime deer poaching incident.

Carl Sanborn, 47, and his son Jonathan Sanborn, 20, allegedly shot with a bow and arrow at a deer decoy on the night of Saturday, Oct. 21. The decoy was placed by Vermont State Game Wardens in an area in Danville with a strong history of poaching activity. The vehicle, a convertible driven by a juvenile, aged 16, then led wardens on a high-speed chase. Another 13-year-old juvenile was also in the vehicle and is not being charged.

Carl Sanborn is being charged with seven counts, including taking big game by illegal means, hunting while under revocation, failure to stop for a game warden, and contributing to juvenile delinquency. He faces more than two years in prison and $14,000 in fines. Sanborn has previously been convicted of 24 fish and wildlife crimes dating back to 1993, and was sentenced to 81 days and fined $6,800 because of the convictions.

Jonathan Sanborn was charged with six counts and faces more than two years in prison and $8,000 in fines.

The 16-year-old will be processed as a juvenile. He was charged with eight counts, including a felony charge for attempting to elude police, and faces more than eight years in prison and $12,000 in fines.

During the pursuit, a bow and rangefinder were thrown from the vehicle and recovered by wardens. The car, registered to Carl Sanborn, along with the bow, rangefinder, and light were all seized and stand to be forfeited to the state upon conviction. All three also stand to lose their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for three years.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking anyone with information about any poaching activity to call their local warden through their nearest state police dispatch, or they may leave an anonymous tip to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378).