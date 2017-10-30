Duluth artist Dean Kegler wins walleye stamp contest

Duluth artist Dean Kegler won the Minnesota Walleye Stamp contest, the Minnesota DNR announced in a news release Monday, Oct. 30.

His painting was selected by judges from among 11 entries for the annual contest sponsored by the DNR.

Kegler’s painting of a walleye about to strike a crankbait will be featured on the 2018 walleye stamp. This is the third stamp contest win for Kegler – he also has won the 2016 trout and salmon and 2009 pheasant stamp contests.

The voluntary walleye stamp validation costs $5 but is not required to fish for or keep walleye. For an extra 75 cents, purchasers will be mailed the pictorial stamp. A pictorial collectable stamp without the validation is available for $5.75. Walleye stamps are available year-round and need not be purchased at the same time as fishing licenses.

Three entries advanced as finalists and were selected Oct. 26 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work.

Revenue from stamp sales is used to purchase walleyes for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. The 2017 walleye stamp is still available for purchase at all license vendors. More information about stamps is available at mndnr.gov/stamps.