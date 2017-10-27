Utah woman hospitalized after apparent moose attack

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials say it's not uncommon to see a moose in the area, but to be attacked by one is rare.

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a woman is recovering after an apparent moose attack in Summit County.

Two hikers found the woman lying on a trail with her dog early this week. They told authorities a cow moose and her calf were about 20 feet away, with the mother acting aggressively.

The hikers got the woman and dog away from the area and called for help.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown. Authorities are waiting for the woman to recover sufficiently before questioning her further.

