Third Wisconsin waterfowl guide sentenced to $25,000 fine for violations in Mississippi River refuge

A third Mississippi River waterfowl guide was sentenced Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court in Madison. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

Jeremy Schreiner, 34, of Durand, is the third waterfowl hunting guide to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Madison on charges of violating waterfowl hunting regulations on the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.

Schreiner pled guilty in front of Judge James Peterson on Aug. 16, and on Oct. 18 received the same sentence as the first two Mississippi River duck hunting guides, Matt Raley and Tony Toye.

Schreiner, owner of Addicted River Guiding in Alma, paid a fine of $25,000, plus a $25 court fee, and cannot hunt or guide on the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge for two years. He may still hunt and guide outside of the refuge.

The U.S. assistant attorney also clarified for the judge that the agreement for all three guides includes that they cannot guide fishermen on the refuge for those two years.

Schreiner told the judge that he is trying to turn his life around and genuinely appeared to be the most penitent of the three guides who allowed undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents to exceed their daily bag limit.

Some people have wondered what’s the big deal of going one or two ducks over the daily limit?

The answers are many: