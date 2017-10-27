First Gander Outdoors stores reportedly to open in early 2018

Re-branded Gander Mountain stores will start opening early in 2018, according to reports.

According to a plan released recently by Camping World, which bought out Gander Mountain, 15-20 new Gander Outdoors locations could open by March 31 – the end of the first quarter – with 40-45 more stores possibly opening by the third quarter in September, the reports say.

Gander Outdoors recently unveiled a new logo (see image to the right), the culmination of a month-long logo contest.

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in a Minnesota federal court on March 10. Camping World reportedly has spent nearly $9 million on pre-opening costs for the rebranded Gander stores.