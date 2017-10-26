Weekly waterfowl migration report: Expect ‘excellent’ numbers in next few days

Some tundra swans have migrated into the state, according to the most recent Minnesota DNR weekly waterfowl migration report.

Minnesota waterfowl hunting success was fair in most areas over the past week, according to the most recent weekly waterfowl migration report, released Thursday, Oct. 26 by the Minnesota DNR.

According to the report, hunters continue to see an increase in species diversity in their bags as birds move in and out of areas this time of year. Ring-necked duck numbers are still very high on refuges in northern Minnesota, scaup numbers have increased and some later season migrants (buffleheads, mergansers) have arrived, the reports said. And Canada goose numbers increased some in most areas and some tundra swans have migrated into the state.

Soybean harvest is nearly complete but more than half the corn is still unharvested.

The forecast calls for much colder temperatures this weekend, continuing all of next week, with highs only in the 30s in northern Minnesota and lows in the 20s or upper teens. In southern Minnesota, highs are expected in the upper 30s or low 40s, with lows in the mid-20s. Many wetlands and shallow lakes should be ice covered by Saturday. Snow is expected in the next few days with a chance for additional snow next week.

According to the report, the outlook for the next few days is excellent as large numbers of ducks and geese will move into, and out of, the state with the weather conditions and strong winds.

For the entire report, click here.