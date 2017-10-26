Proposed late-season deer hunt in southeastern Minnesota won’t happen

A late-season antlerless only deer hunt proposed for three southeastern Minnesota permit areas with deer populations significantly above goal levels will not be conducted in January 2018, the Minnesota DNR said in a news release Thursday, Oct. 26.

Public input collected at two meetings and online showed no clear consensus either for or against the hunt, said Paul Telander, wildlife section chief for the DNR.

The DNR had proposed that the hunt be conducted from Saturday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 14, in deer permit areas 346, 348 and 349. This special hunt would have run concurrently with the late-season chronic wasting disease hunt in deer permit area 603.

Deer populations in the three permit areas have been over the population goals established in 2014 for multiple seasons, the DNR said in the release. The proposed hunt would have helped move deer populations closer to goal and provided additional hunting opportunity.

After assessing this year’s deer hunting seasons in southeastern Minnesota, the DNR will organize and announce public input meetings and other input opportunities for area residents and hunters ahead of next year’s hunting season, the agency said in the release.