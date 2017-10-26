Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – Oct. 27, 2017

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Butler County WCO Christopher J. Deal reports that the first day of the statewide archery season started off busy. Multiple stands were checked with many having bait located within 20 yards of the stand and/or blind. Multiple charges are being filed.

Butler County WCO Randy W. Pilarcik is investigating reports of baiting during the archery deer season. Additionally, rangers at Moraine State Park found an individual hunting over a mineral block. Charges have been filed.

Crawford County WCO Mark A. Allegro thanks a duck hunter who assisted in the successful apprehension of an individual who was shooting after the close of legal hours. After a long day of hunting on opening day, and with a 2½-hour drive ahead of him, John Stark volunteered to assist Allegro by driving around the opposite side of the Geneva Marsh and giving a ride to DWCO Brian A. Mummert, who was on foot patrol. This allowed Allegro to remain in his location, and eventually confront and identify the late shooter.

Crawford County WCO Randy R. Crago said two hunters were cited for hunting geese during the closed season and not signing their duck stamps before hunting.

Mercer County WCO Donald G. Chaybin reports that a Greenville man faces multiple charges stemming from an incident reported to the Hempfield Township Police Department regarding someone trespassing inside the fenced property at a closed industrial site. The individual, who was wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun, was quickly apprehended by Officer Chris Hughes. The man said he was groundhog hunting. Chaybin met Officer Hughes at the Greenville-West Salem Police Department, where the man was in custody. The man did not possess a valid hunting license, nor was he wearing the fluorescent orange required for groundhog hunting. The area where the man was caught also involved several safety zones. Multiple citations were filed.

Venango County WCO Jason R. Amory said multiple informants who provided information vital to prosecution of big-game violations during the 2016 season recently received rewards. In some cases, the court awarded a $250 reward. In others, informants received $50 Cabela’s gift cards. All informants received an Operation Game Thief certificate and patch.

Venango County WCO Jason R. Amory reports a hunter was caught hunting without a license and through the use of bait in Rockland Township on the first day of the 2017 archery deer season.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride reports that a citation is being filed against a New York resident who dumped a large number of tires on State Game Land 197.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride reports a hunter shot at a bear on the first day of archery deer season, where bear season is closed until the statewide archery season opener. The hunter claimed self-defense, but an investigation arrived at a different conclusion. A citation is pending.

Warren County WCO Matthew R. Savinda reports that an individual was cited for taking a wild raccoon as a pet. Four young children live in the home where the raccoon was kept. The raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies.

Crawford and Erie counties LMGS Shayne A. Hoachlander reports that he recently gated a parking area on State Game Land 263 in Erie County because it was being used as a site for illegal dumping, partying and drug use. When WCO Darin L. Clark went to open the gate so the parking area could be used for the archery season, he found someone had attempted to shoot the lock off.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Elk County WCO Jason Wagner reports that, on the opening day of archery season, multiple citations were filed against two individuals for violations on State Game Land 44 in Fox Township. One man was hunting over a large pile of corn and a second was hunting at a site where corn had been present less than 30 days prior to the season opening. In addition, both men were hunting from tree stands placed overnight, without being tagged, and they were using screw-in hangers and had cut down multiple trees.

Centre and Clinton counties WCO Dan Murray reports finiding a deer hunter in an area baited with corn and a mineral block. Charges have been filed.

McKean County WCO Jeffrey Orwig and DWCO Wayne Foltz caught two nonresidents operating their side-by-sides on state game lands. Charges were filed.

Lycoming County WCO Harold Cole reports an injured red-tailed hawk he picked up Aug. 21 near Larry’s Creek, in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County had been banded on Oct. 28, 2016, as a juvenile near Franklinville in Huntingdon County. Unfortunately, the hawk’s injuries required it to be euthanized.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that a bull elk was discovered dead by a photographer. Necropsy results indicate that animal had a fractured femur, most likely sustained while fighting with other elk during the breeding season.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that a Lanse individual was encountered hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of archery deer season.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that multiple ATV operators on Hunter Access property refused to stop for identification or inspection while the emergency lights on his vehicle were activated. Numerous subjects were identified based on past encounters, and charges are pending for failure to stop on signal for a law enforcement officer.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that bear-trapping efforts are underway in agriculture areas due to corn damage.

Elk County WCO Susan Edmiston reports encountering recent baiting violations. One crossbow hunter had salt and grain placed within 20 yards of the stand. If you encounter baited areas while hunting, please note the location and report to a Pennsylvania Game Commission office or via the PGC website.

Cameron County WCO Wayne A. Hunt reports euthanizing a large bull elk that was injured while fighting. This type of incident happens most every year. While results like these unsettling, the meat in this case was donated, and antlers were purchased by a Good Samaritan who offered his help.

Potter County WCO Bill Ragosta reports numerous ongoing nuisance bear and mangy bear complaints, as well as the citing of an individual for hunting deer over multiple food sources.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Bedford County WCO Brandon Pfister reports that seven individuals have been charged with the unlawful use of ATVs on Hunter Access property in Hyndman area.

Bedford County WCO Brandon Pfister charged a man with possession of a controlled substance, operating an unlicensed vehicle and possession of paraphernalia

NORTHEAST REGION

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports a protected deer was shot prior to the archery season in a baited area. With the help of DWCOs, the violator was brought to justice. The man also killed a 6-point buck on the opening day of archery season in the same baited area and failed to tag the deer. Several other individuals also were cited for hunting in baited areas in Sullivan County.

Bradford County WCO Michael Goodenow reports an individual was cited for spotlighting while in possession of a firearm, and he faces fines of up to $200.