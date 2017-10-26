Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 27, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Oct. 28: Women for Wildlife RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-822-7390.

Nov. 5: Bentworth High School Trap Shooting League Fundraiser, noon, Ellsworth Sportsmens Club. For more info call Chris Maniecki, 724-255-0818.

Nov. 17: Bedford/Fulton Counties DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Bedford American Legion, Bedford. For more info call Stephen Spade, 814-329-1819.

Dec. 8: Bear Hollow WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-437-2086.

Feb. 24, 2018: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Shows

April 21-22, 2018:Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

Archery/Shoot

Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association, Indoor 3D shoot, 5-8 p.m. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-598-0791.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Strouse, 215-453-9996.

Nov. 22: Trap Meet shoots.

* * *

Herminie #2 Game Assoc. Archery Schedule, 219 Cody Road, Herminie, PA, 15089. For more info call Bob Hildenbrand, 724-446-9384.

Dec. 31: Traditional, 8-1 p.m.

* * *

Greenville Sportsmen’s Club, 1039 Vernon Rd., Greenville, PA. 16125. For more info call 724-588-9994.

Wed., Sat. & Sun.: Skeet & Trap Shooting, 10 a.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Special Events

2nd & 4th Sun. thru Nov.:Spring Creek TU Veteran’s Fly Fishing Instruction, 1 & 5 p.m., Sun. Fisherman’s Paradise. For more info call Daniel VanWinkle, 814-574-0053.

Season Dates

Oct. 28: Turkey season opens in select WMU’s.

Oct. 30-Nov. 4: Black Bear (statewide) Archery.

Nov. 4: Turkey season closes in select WMU’s.

Nov. 6: Elk season opens.

Nov. 11: Elk season closes.

Nov. 11: Archery deer season (antlered/antlerless) closes statewide (except WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D)

Nov. 13: Extended elk season opens.

Nov. 17: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s.

Nov. 18: Extended elk season closes

Nov. 18: Black bear season opens.

Nov. 18: Mink & muskrat trapping season opens.

Nov. 22: Black bear season closes.

Nov. 23: Turkey season (males and females) reopens in select WMU’s.

Nov. 25: Pheasant, ruffed grouse, rabbit, squirrel & bobwhite quail season closes.

Nov. 25: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s

Nov. 25: Archery deer (antlered/antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Nov. 27: Deer season (antlered/antlerless) opens in select WMU’s.

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Country Club Restaurant, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.