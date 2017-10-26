Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 27, 2017
Banquets/Fundraisers.
Oct. 27: Chesaning/Shiawassee River DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Candlelite Banquet Center, Bridgeport. For more info call Cindy Zietz-Lemaire, 989-865-6883.
Oct. 28: Newaygo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cronk’s, Newaygo. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.
Nov. 1: Auburn, Bullock Creek WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Forest Edge Banquet Center, Auburn. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.
Nov. 2: Gladwin County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Gladwin K of C Hall. For more info call Jim Forgie, 989-429-8156.
Nov. 11: Chippewa Snow Chasers WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Hulbert. For info call Meike Brelsford, 906-437-5369.
Dog Events
March-Oct.:”Puppy Fair” Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township, 2nd Sunday each month, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.
Tournament/Contests
Oct. 28: Ingham County PF Novice Women Hunt, 8 a.m., Woodland Acres, St. Johns. Pre-registration required. For more info call Warren Patton, 517-223-7566.
Archery
Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For more info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org
Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.
* * *
Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee. For more info call 734-777-2719.
4th Sunday: 3-D archery.
Education/Seminar
Nov. 7-9: Bridgeport Gun Club Hunter Ed Class, 5:30-9:30 p.m. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.
Nov. 12: Bridgeport Gun Club, Hunter Ed Class, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.
Shooting Sports
Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.
Sporting Clays:
Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-dusk
* * *
Every Tuesday: Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.
* * *
Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com
Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.
* * *
Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.
Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.
* * *
Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com
First Saturday of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot except November.
* * *
West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.
All Year: Open 7 days a week.
* * *
Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.
Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.
* * *
Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club, Open to Public. For more info call Dale Statson, 248-321-9503.
Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m-9 p.m.
Special Events
Oct 27: Shiawassee Flats, Cass River & Chesaning/Shiawassee River DU Gun Bash, 5:30 p.m., Candlelite Banquet Center, Bridgeport. For more info call Cindy Zietz-Lemaire, 989-865-6883.
Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com
2nd Sunday: Country breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon.
Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.
Season Dates
Oct. 31: Pheasant season ends in Zone 1.
Oct. 31: Sharp-tailed grouse season ends.
Nov. 1: Muskrat & mink trapping season opens in Zone 2.
Nov. 10: Muskrat & mink trapping season opens in Zone 3.
Nov. 14: Ruffed grouse season ends.
Nov. 14: Quail season ends.
Nov. 14: Pheasant season ends in Zones 2 & 3.
Nov. 14: Fall turkey season ends.
Nov. 15: Firearms deer season opens.
Nov. 30: Firearms deer season ends.
Meetings
Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.
Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.
Flat Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7-10 p.m., Flat Rock Youth Center. For more info call 734-654-8108.
Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.
Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.
Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.
Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.
Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.
Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.
Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.
Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.
Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.
Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tuesday, 7 p.m., Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net
