GameMill Entertainment releases Rapala Fishing Pro Series on Playstation 4, Xbox One

MINNEAPOLIS – GameMill Entertainment has launched the Rapala Fishing Pro Series, a game featuring the Rapala fishing brand.

An authentic destination-fishing experience, according to Minneapolis-based GameMill, the Rapala Fishing Pro Series takes players on a tour to become the next great Rapala pro angler by competing in a variety of challenging tournaments on six of North America’s best known fishing lakes while pursuing top game fish from largemouth bass to northern pike, the company said.

Use your winnings to gear up with new and improved boats, reels, poles, apparel, lures, lines, and other high-performance equipment officially licensed by Rapala to haul in even greater catches, the company added. There are global leaderboards and daily online challenges as well as an option for non-competitive fishing.

Rapala Fishing Pro Series is available now at major retailers and digitally on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One for $29.99.

Rapala Fishing Pro Series is developed by Concrete Software and rated E (Everyone).