CWD found in two deer at Wisconsin hunting ranch

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say two white-tailed deer from a hunting ranch in Waupaca County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Wisconsin State Veterinarian Dr. Paul McGraw says the bucks were among 40 deer reported to be on the 84-acre ranch. One buck was killed by a hunter and the other was euthanized due to an injury.

Both were sampled in accordance with state rules that require testing of farm-raised deer and elk when they die or are killed.

McGraw quarantined three properties under the same ownership, which only allows movement of deer between ranches and to slaughter. The business will be allowed to conduct hunts on the quarantined ranches because properly handled dead animals leaving the premises do not pose a disease risk.