Cortland names Clay Norris new director of national sales and marketing

Clay Norris has joined the Cortland Line Company as director of national sales and marketing, the company announced Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Norris has 35 years of marketing, branding, product, and selling experience with a heavy focus on the fishing and outdoor industries.

Previously, Norris worked on the agency side for more than 12 years where he went from a media buyer/intern to media director at four renowned fishing/outdoors marketing agencies. He later moved to the brand/product side, growing within the Pure Fishing organization, and for nearly 20 years led product/brand development and marketing strategy for major brands like Fenwick, Berkley, SpiderWire and Stren. The last year found Norris consulting as the president of GCN marketing.

According to Cortland, Norris will work to expand distribution of the company’s branded products while also serving as a collaborative leader in product development and marketing strategy. Cortland is one of the original leaders in fly line design, braiding and fishing line manufacturing, the company said.

Cortland braided lines and fly lines are manufactured in Cortland, N.Y. For more information, go to www.cortlandline.com.