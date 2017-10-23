All three Pure Michigan Hunt winners bag elk, bear

Pure Michigan Hunt winner Jerry Peak (right) and his son, Jim Peak, who hunted with the elk tag his father transferred to him. (Michigan DNR)

Each year, Pure Michigan Hunt winners get the opportunity to live out their dreams, pursuing elk, bear, deer, turkey and ducks in Michigan’s outdoors.

This year, all three winners bagged a Michigan bull elk and a black bear.

Michele Ketchum of Sparta harvested a 6-by-6 bull elk in Montmorency County on the morning of Aug. 29. Ketchum also harvested a nice black bear in Mackinac County.

On Sept. 15, Richard Farris of Almont harvested 5-by-5 bull elk in Otsego County. He also harvested a black bear in Mackinac County on Sept. 20.

Jerry Peak of Crystal had a unique opportunity this hunting season. Along with winning the Pure Michigan Hunt, Peak also drew a Michigan bull elk tag, so he transferred his Pure Michigan Hunt elk tag to his son, Jim.

On the evening of Sept. 18, Jerry Peak harvested a massive 6-by-6 bull elk in Cheboygan County. Earlier that morning, Peak’s son, Jim, also harvested a 6-by-6 bull elk in Cheboygan County using the transferred tag.

In addition to the bull elk, Peak also harvested a 350-pound black bear in Lake County.

There’s still time to apply for the 2018 Pure Michigan Hunt. Visit mi.gov/pmh for more information and to purchase Pure Michigan Hunt applications.