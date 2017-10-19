Ohio DNR rule changes include bid to develop trophy catfish fishery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Changes to bag and size limits for fish in certain bodies of water and adding the rusty patched bumble bee to the list of state endangered species were among the rule changes approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Ohio DNR.

Changes to sport fishing regulations include: exempting striped bass, hybrid striped bass and white bass taken from Pymatuning Lake from statewide bag- and size-limit regulations in order to be consistent with neighboring Pennsylvania, which also oversees part of this lake; removing the 15-inch minimum length limit on saugeye harvested from Lake Snowden; and reducing the bag limit to four fish in the aggregate for channel and blue catfish harvested from Hoover Reservoir. Additionally, in an effort to develop and promote a trophy catfish fishery, anglers harvesting channel and blue catfish from Hoover Reservoir will be limited to taking only three fish less than 18 inches and one fish 28 inches or larger.

Additional approved rule changes include defining elk as a game quadruped; modifying requirements for field trials; adding the rusty patched bumble bee to the state’s endangered species list to reflect the federal status of this species; and renaming the unnamed cave isopod to Kindt’s cave isopod to reflect the correct common name for this species.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council votes on proposed rules and season dates after considering public input.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.