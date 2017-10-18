South Dakota added to Hunting Works for America mix

NEWTOWN, Conn. — For the third time in 2017, the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting Works For America program has expanded its reach.

Hunting Works For South Dakota launched on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Hunting Works For South Dakota joins Hunting Works For New York and Hunting Works For Illinois as a member of the 2017 class.

Hunting Works For South Dakota is the 17th chapter added to the program since it was first developed back in 2010. Previous states to receive a Hunting Works For America chapter include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.