Michigan wildlife license plates: Elk to replace loon as state celebrates 100th anniversary of reintroduction in state

Starting Dec. 1, a new wildlife license plate will be available in Michigan.

The current common loon plate will be replaced with an elk plate to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk in Michigan.

“The loon license plate has had a long run, and helped to raise over $2.6 million for wildlife habitat since 2006,” said DNR Wildlife Division Chief Russ Mason.

Next year marks 100 years since elk were reintroduced to Michigan, and celebrations are planned throughout the year. The healthy and abundant elk population in the state today is a result of intentional land management and increased law enforcement, according to a DNR news release announcing the new plate.

Those interested in purchasing the current common loon plate have until Nov. 30. The new elk license plate can be purchased from the Secretary of State at any time for $35. An additional $10 specialty license plate fee is charged annually when drivers renew their registration. The funds from this renewal fee are given directly to the DNR for wildlife habitat work.

Order specialty license plates by mail or fax or at any Secretary of State branch office. To purchase a plate by mail or fax, complete and print the Wildlife Habitat License Plate Order Form. The plate will be mailed within 14 business days from the date it is ordered.

To learn more about the state’s elk population and history, visit michigan.gov/elk.