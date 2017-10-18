Camping World Holdings acquires Pittsburgh area’s Cooper’s RV Center

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Camping World Holdings, Inc., has announced the planned acquisition of Cooper’s RV Center in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Camping World currently operates RV dealerships in the Hanover and Harrisburg areas of Pennsylvania. With the acquisition of Cooper’s RV Center, Camping World plans to significantly expand its market footprint and presence in western Pennsylvania, the company said in a news release.

Camping World Holdings, an outdoor and camping retailer headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., has more than 135 retail locations in 36 states. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.