Retired high school teacher reaches goal with 11-point buck; bowhunters ahead of last year’s pace

Dave McCarthy has been a patient deer hunter, if nothing else. The bowhunter from Rantoul has been wanting to harvest a Pope and Young buck for decades, and last week his hard work — and patience — paid off.

On Oct. 11, he took an 11-point monster in his native Greene County. McCarthy reported that the deer green-scored just shy of 160 inches gross.

“I am a retired high school history teacher and I am 62. Although I harvested a net 172-inch buck back in the 1990s with my shotgun that is in the Boone and Crockett books, this is my first Pope and Young buck,” he said.

Read more about McCarthy’s hunt in the Nov. 3 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.

Meanwhile, McCarthy apparently isn’t the only one who found success last week. The DNR reported that, through Oct. 15, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested 7,793 deer, compared to 7,738 for the same period in 2016.

Harvest to date has consisted of 69 percent does and 31 percent bucks (5,340 to 2,453). The top five counties are Jefferson (219), Fulton (201), Pike (201), Franklin (169), and Jackson (156).