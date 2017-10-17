New York revisiting plan to restore lake sturgeon populations

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state environmental officials are accepting public comment on a plan to increase lake sturgeon populations.

The number of lake sturgeon remains low compared to historical levels due to commercial fishing, dam building and habitat loss. The freshwater fish can still be found in Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River and some other New York waterways.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation this week released a draft recovery plan to restore self-sustaining populations. The plan was last updated 12 years ago.

The agency hopes to gather enough evidence to start the removal of lake sturgeon from the list of threatened species in New York by 2024.

The agency will accept public comments on the draft plan until Nov. 25.