ASA names new president, award winners at Sportfishing Summit

The American Sportfishing Association’s 2017 Sportfishing Summit, regarded as the sportfishing industry’s premier networking and business management event, was held last week in Clearwater Beach, Fla.

According to the ASA, the annual fall business meeting brought together more than 220 fishing and boating industry and community leaders to provide a venue to discuss the issues impacting recreational fishing during committee meetings, networking events, general sessions and the association’s board of directors and committee meetings.

Highlights of the gathering, according to an ASA news release: