ASA names new president, award winners at Sportfishing Summit
Share This:
The American Sportfishing Association’s 2017 Sportfishing Summit, regarded as the sportfishing industry’s premier networking and business management event, was held last week in Clearwater Beach, Fla.
According to the ASA, the annual fall business meeting brought together more than 220 fishing and boating industry and community leaders to provide a venue to discuss the issues impacting recreational fishing during committee meetings, networking events, general sessions and the association’s board of directors and committee meetings.
Highlights of the gathering, according to an ASA news release:
- Glenn Hughes, ASA’s vice president for Industry Relations, was hired as ASA president beginning April 1, 2018. Before this year’s Summit, Mike Nussman, president and CEO, announced his retirement as of March 31, 2018.
- ASA’s board of directors appointed Neil Eibeler, CEO, Pure Fishing and Phil Lillo, owner, Don Coffey Group, as ex-officio board members.
- The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to long-time ASA member and industry leader Bill Shedd, president of AFTCO Manufacturing Company, Inc. Shedd was recognized for his leadership and lifelong commitment to recreational fishing and the sportfishing industry.
- The Future of Fishing Award was presented to Kenneth S. Hammond, CEO of The Hammond Group, for his commitment to recreational fishing’s future though growing participation in the sport and his leadership in the industry’s trade association.
- The Conservation Champion Award went to Thomas Fote, legislative chairman for the Jersey Coast Anglers Association, Inc., in recognition of his life-long commitment to fisheries conservation and recreational fishing’s future.
Leave a Reply