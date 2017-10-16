In Minnesota, when school is out this week, youth deer hunting season is in

With many school kids in Minnesota on fall break, youth ages 10-15 can participate in a special deer season that runs from Thursday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 22, in 28 permit areas of southeastern and northwestern Minnesota, including Twin Cities metro permit area 601, according to the Minnesota DNR.

Deer permit areas open to the hunt are: 101, 105, 111, 114, 201, 203, 208, 209, 256, 257, 260, 263, 264, 267, 268, 338, 339, 341, 342, 343, 344 (including Whitewater Game Refuge), 345, 346, 347, 348, 349, 601 and 603.

Blaze orange or blaze pink requirements apply to all hunters, trappers and adult mentors in areas open for the youth deer season.

Youth hunters in permit area 603 must have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease and cannot move the carcass out of the permit area until a negative test result is received; more information is available at mndnr.gov/cwd/603.

Regulations and more information about the youth season can be found on page 34 of the 2017 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook and online at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.