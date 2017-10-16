Indiana legal error bans rifle deer hunting on public property

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker says a mistake in recently passed legislation now prohibits hunters from using any kind of rifle to hunt deer on public property, which includes state and federal land.

Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville, authored House Bill 1415. He said the bill was meant to clarify rules regarding the use of high velocity ammunition on private property. But an error in the bill means hunters will only be able to use rifles to hunt deer on private grounds.

The bill was reviewed by many individuals and departments, but no one caught the inadvertent change when the bill first passed, Eberhart said.

Eberhart said he hopes to come up with a short-term solution and then fix the law when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Deer hunting season for firearms begins Nov. 18.