CWD testing required in deer permit area 603 for early antlerless, youth hunts

Hunters in permit area 603 taking part in the early antlerless-only or youth deer hunting seasons are required to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease and cannot move an adult deer carcass out of the permit area until a negative test result is received, the Minnesota DNR said in a news release Monday, Oct. 16.

The antlerless-only and youth deer hunts take place from Thursday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 22, in several permit areas including permit area 603, southeastern Minnesota’s CWD management zone.

All hunters in permit area 603 must have their deer tested for CWD and cannot move the carcass out of the permit area until a negative test result is received. Properly cut-up deer and boned-out meat can be taken out of the area provided no brain matter or spinal column material is attached.

Head collection boxes locations:

Chatfield: Magnum Sports, 1 1st St., 507-867-4399.

Preston: DNR area forestry office, 912 Houston St., 507-765-2740.

Lanesboro: DNR area fisheries office, 23789 Grosbeak Road, 507-467-2442.

Wykoff: Goodies and Gas, 104 E Front St., 507-352-2421.

Harmony: Oak Meadow Meats, 50 9th St., 507-886-6328.

More information may be found at mndnr.gov/cwd. More information about youth and antlerless-only hunts can be found in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook and at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.