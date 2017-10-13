Pecan Crusted Wild Game Filet Mignon

A Winning Entry into the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild Recipes and More Contest

An original recipe © by Tim Kraskey, of Maple Grove, Minnesota

Pecan Crusted (Wild Game) Filet Mignon

1/2 Cup pecans, toasted

1/2 Cup flour

2-3 Tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

4-6 cloves garlic, minced

1 whole filet mignon or back strap (venison, elk, or buffalo) trimmed of fat

Vegetable oil

1/2 Cup Dijon mustard

1/8 Cup Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Serve with Port Wine Sauce (Recipe below)

Preheat oven 500 degrees F. Toast pecans in a skillet on the stove at high heat for 5-8 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid burning pecans. When pecans have cooled to touch, chop the pecans in food processor or with a knife until fine. Add the flour and pulse or mix until incorporated with the pecans.

Season the filet mignon with the salt and pepper. Sear the filet in hot vegetable oil until it has a rich brown color, turning to brown all sides. Remove from the pan and let it cool for a few minutes.

Combine thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard. Stir to make a paste. Brush the filet with a light coat of Dijon mixture. Pack the pecan and flour mixture on the filet. Place the filet on a rack and roast on 550 degrees F. for approximately 10-15 minutes to seal the outside.

Turn down temperature 375 degree F. and finish for about 20-30 minutes or for medium rare, internal temperature reaches 135-140 degrees F. with a meat thermometer. When finished let rest in a foil tent on cutting board for at least 10 minutes before cutting.

Cut into serving portions and serve with the Port wine sauce.

Port Wine Sauce:

1/4 Cup chopped shallots

6 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon peppercorns

3/4 Cup Port wine

1/8 Cup balsamic vinegar

1 bay leaf

4 Tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 1/2 quarts **demi-glace

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sweat shallots in 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the peppercorns, wine and vinegar. Reduce the wine slightly. Add the demi-glace, thyme, bay leaf and simmer until it develops the right consistency and flavor. Strain and stir in the remaining butter.

Yield: 4 cups or 16 (2-ounce) servings

**A note from our kitchen: While you can make your own demi-glace, by investing the time to simmer veal bones, spices and wine, for days to extract the gelatin from the meat bones and reduce the aromatic glaze to a 1 to 1 ratio, the convenience of having some of this rich brown sauce in your kitchen to use in enhancing everything from gravy to savory broths is well worth the investment.