Michigan ringnecks: ‘Pheasant hunting is still alive and well in our state’

While Michigan pheasant populations have been in decline for several years, pheasants can be found in southern Lower Michigan and in some areas of the Upper Peninsula, according to the Michigan DNR, with the best counties for pheasant hunting in south-central to mid-Michigan and into the Thumb, the agency said.

According to the release, there also are some localized concentrations of birds elsewhere based on habitat availability.

“A few years ago, Outdoor Life magazine rated Michigan’s Thumb in the top 10 places in the country to go wild pheasant hunting, which points to the fact that pheasant hunting is still alive and well in our state,” said Al Stewart, DNR upland game bird specialist. “The DNR and our partners are making progress towards creating more quality pheasant hunting opportunities with the Michigan Pheasant Restoration Initiative, a collaborative effort to revitalize Michigan pheasants.”

Stewart advises hunters to look for warm-season grasses, especially idled farm fields. Late-season hunters can have success in cattail and shrub lands adjoining picked agricultural fields, the news release continued.

Michigan pheasant hunting seasons:

Zone 1 (partial): Oct. 10-31

Zone 2, 3: Oct. 20 – Nov. 14

Zone 3 (partial): Dec. 1 – Jan. 1

To see the updated pheasant status report for Michigan, click here.