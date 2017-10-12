Ohio Outdoor News Fishing Report – Oct. 13, 2017

Central Region

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking and Perry counties) – Anglers are concentrating their efforts on rocky bottom areas with crankbaits, blade baits, and swim baits to catch saugeyes in respectable numbers. With a cool down in the forecast, the saugeye bite should pick up in the next week or so. Also, try minnows or nightcrawlers to catch crappies and bluegills.

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – Anglers are trolling crankbaits for saugeyes with some success. Keep the bait low in the water column for best results. Saugeyes have ranged up to 18 inches, but there are a lot of short fish being caught, which bodes well for the future of this popular fishery. Fishermen are also picking up some crappies and catfish while trolling. When temperatures cool down, anglers will start casting crankbaits and jigs for saugeyes.

Hoover Reservoir (Franklin and Delaware counties) – Like most other places in central Ohio, anglers are trolling Flicker Shads for saugeyes with some success, although a lot of the catch has been in the form of short fish. Trolling anglers are also catching crappies and white bass, mainly fishing the points or drop-offs. Crappies are numerous here, and an angler doesn’t take long to catch a limit. White bass, too, are frequent biters on angler lines. Crappies and white bass are generally in the respectable 10- to 12-inch range.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – The saugeye bite has picked up nicely for anglers trolling Flicker Shads in particular. The area around Dream Bridge seems to be the popular spot. Some anglers are fishing minnows under a bobber to pick up some crappies. The saugeyes have been a respectable 15 to 17 inches, and some crappies have ranged up to 12 inches.

Northwest Region

Lima Lake (Allen County) – Anglers are reporting decent success catching yellow perch here. The successful setup has been straight minnows under a float. Sizes have ranged from eight to 11 inches. Channel catfish, too, are biting on these same baits. The cats have ranged up to 23 inches.

Findlay Reservoirs (Hancock County) – Anglers fishing here have had some success catching crappies and yellow perch. Catch them on waxworms or minnows fished under a bobber. Fish the bait between five and 10 feet deep.

Bresler Reservoir (Allen County) – White bass are keeping anglers busy on this Allen County lake. Fish for them with jig and minnow combinations in six to 12 feet of water. Catfish, too, are being caught by anglers fishing chicken livers on the bottom.

Northeast Region

West Branch Lake (Portage, County) – Fishermen at this lake are targeting crappies with some success. The best crappie bite is coming in 6-12 feet of water. Anglers are catching them on plastics as well as live bait such as nightcrawlers, minnows, or waxworms. Muskie reports have been few and far between. The largest muskie reportedly caught recently was a 30-incher.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Ashtabula County) – There is very little angling pressure on this lake right now, according to reports. A large carp die-off that is detailed in a story inside this issue might have something to do with it. The anglers who are fishing here are primarily catching crappies on minnows or waxworms.

Nimisila Reservoir (Summit County) – Anglers are doing okay catching panfish here. The best bite for crappies and redear sunfish is coming in 8-12 feet of water. The popular presentation has been a jig tipped with a minnow or waxworm. Anglers are also fishing a bit deeper for perch here, right around 15 feet or deeper, with some success.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) – Anglers are catching a few walleyes here but are working hard to get them. The popular presentation has been a blade bait jigged near the bottom. Crappies have been nearly the same: tough to hone in on a good bite. Some bonus yellow perch are being caught, though, and the size of these fish – up to 12 inches – has been impressive. Anglers are catching them on the blade baits.

Southwest Region

Rocky Fork Lake (Highland County) – Fishermen here are catching largemouth bass with some regularity. Plastics are working better than any other bait. Cast anywhere along the shoreline with topwater baits or swimbaits for better results. Crappies are also biting here on jig and minnow combinations or waxworms fished under a bobber.

Paint Creek Lake (Highland County) – Anglers are fishing the spillway area of this lake for saugeyes and crappies with some success. The successful setup has been live bait such as nightcrawlers or minnows fished under a float.

Grand Lake St. Marys (Mercer County) – Fishermen are trying for crappies here with some success. Try a nightcrawler fished under a bobber or simply a minnow and a float. Fish the bait about 10 feet deep for better results.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, and Greene counties) – The crappie bite has been good on this large lake, with better results coming in the evening hours. Anglers are using minnows or waxworms fished under a float for best results. Muskie anglers are casting big spinnerbaits or swimbaits with some success. According to angler reports, muskies are plentiful at Caesar Creek, though you’ll likely be catching a lot of smaller fish before you tie into a big one.

Southeast Region

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) – The channel catfish and flathead catfish bite here is the best thing going right now. To catch them, anglers are tightlining cut bait on the bottom. Chicken livers has also been good catfish producers. Fishing in the evening hours has produced the best results.

Tappan Lake (Harrison County) – Anglers are fishing for saugeyes by trolling crankbaits about 10-12 feet deep. Anglers are also picking up some crappies and catfish while trolling. The saugeyes are reportedly between 15 and 20 inches in length.

Burr Oak Lake (Morgan, Athens counties) – Anglers are catching bluegills in fairly good numbers here. The successful setup has been simply a nightcrawler or waxworm fished under a float. The bluegill bite has been good anywhere on the lake. Crappies, too, are being caught using these same methods.

Lake Erie Region

• The daily bag limit for walleye in Ohio waters of Lake Erie is six fish per angler. The minimum size limit for walleye is 15 inches.

• The daily bag limit for yellow perch is 30 fish per angler in all Ohio waters of Lake Erie.

• The trout and salmon daily bag limit is five fish per angler. The minimum size limit is 12 inches.

• Black bass (largemouth and smallmouth bass): The daily bag limit is five fish per angler with a 14 inch minimum size limit.

Western Basin

Walleyes

Where: Fishing is improving with the best reports coming from “B” can of the Camp Perry firing range, near Crib and Niagara reefs, and near Kelleys Island Shoal.

How: Walleyes have been caught by casting mayfly rigs tipped with worms, or by trolling with crankbaits, or divers and spoons.

Yellow Perch

Where: Fishing has been excellent near the Maumee Bay lighthouse, just off Turtle Island, off Little Cedar Point, near the Toledo water intake, near “A” and “G” buoys of the Camp Perry firing range, around Rattlesnake Island, west of Catawba Island, north of North Bass Island, near Gull Island Shoal, and between South Bass Island and Kelleys Island.

How: Perch spreaders with shiners fished near the bottom produce the most fish.

Smallmouth Bass

Where: Fishing has been good nearshore around Kelleys and South Bass islands, and on the reefs of the Camp Perry firing range.

How: Anglers are casting tube jigs or using drop-shot rigs.

Central Basin

Walleyes

Where: Good fishing was reported north of the Huron dumping grounds, near the sandbar between Vermilion and Lorain, three to four miles north of Avon Point, in 58 to 68 feet of water north-northeast of Edgewater Park, in 64 to 67 feet of water north of Chagrin River, in 65 to 73 feet of water north-northeast of Geneva, and in 60 to 75 feet of water north-northeast of Ashtabula.

How: Walleyes have been caught by trolling crankbaits, spoons, and worm harnesses with planer boards or divers. The best colors have been blue, green, and copper.

Yellow Perch

Where: Good fishing was reported one to four miles north of Vermilion. A few fish have been caught in 40 feet of water north-northwest of Edgewater Park and in 40 to 42 feet of water northeast of Wildwood Park (off Euclid hospital). Good fishing was reported in 64 to 73 feet of water northeast of Conneaut near the state line.

How: Perch spreaders with shiners fished near the bottom produce the most fish.

Smallmouth Bass

Where: Fish have been caught in 10 to 30 feet of water around the harbor areas in Cleveland, Fairport Harbor, Ashtabula, and Conneaut.

How: Anglers are using drop-shot rigs, tube jigs, and crayfish.

Steelhead Trout

Where: Fish are being picked up by anglers trolling for walleyes from Geneva to Conneaut.

How: See section on Central Basin walleyes.

As we dive into the fall, highlight species targeted by anglers along the Rocky River and other area streams include smallmouth bass, carp, panfish, and channel catfish with a watchful eye looking for early returning steelhead trout. The Rocky River is on the low and clear side. Lake Erie anglers are targeting walleyes, steelhead, white bass, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, white bass, and panfish, and inland lake/pond anglers are primarily pursuing largemouth bass, channel catfish, and panfish.

Although it has been very dry for several weeks running and local streams are very low and clear, accordingly, the return of cooler weather is being welcomed by steelhead anglers. A modest number of early steelhead continue showing up off the rocks at Edgewater and E. 55th, around the Rocky River marina, and off the breakwall at Wildwood Park. Casting a spoon (i.e., Little Cleo or KO Wobbler) or spinner (i.e., Vibrax or RoosterTail) at these locations are as good a bet as any for connecting with an early steelhead trout, as is drifting a small jig tipped with minnow or maggots under a bobber. Any cool rain in the coming weeks should serve to entice more early steelhead into the streams.

Anglers are also pursuing a mix of warmwater species in the streams. Smallmouth bass are being caught in deeper rocky pools of the river. A dark olive or brown tube jig of about four inches length is one of the best producers of bass in the river. “Smallies” also bite well on live bait (i.e., minnow, crayfish, and leeches), lures (i.e., spinners and minnow plugs), and flies (i.e., crayfish patterns, Clouser minnows, dark brown or olive sculpin or muddler minnow patterns). Channel catfish, carp, sheepshead, and several panfish and sucker species are also present in some of these same areas in the river, especially around the marina.

Anglers at Cleveland Metroparks’ inland lakes and ponds are catching catfish, largemouth bass, and panfish. Wallace Lake, Ledge Lake, Shadow Lake, and Beyer’s Pond are a few spots worth poking around in late summer and early fall.

In addition to early steelhead, rock bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, freshwater drum, and sunfish species can be found along the Cleveland shoreline in summer and can be caught on offerings such as tube jigs, dropshot rigs, and live bait. Some good eater size walleyes (15-20 inches) have been found in water from only 16-24 feet deep by Cleveland area boating and even shoreline anglers. Walleye anglers offshore of Cleveland have been reporting outstanding catches in 60-70 feet of water. White bass fishing, which is typically good in late summer, has been slow lately. Yellow perch fishing off Cleveland has also been mostly slow.

OHIO RIVER REGION

Meldahl Dam –Catfish are being caught on cut baits fished on the bottom. Fish shad or shrimp with some weight to catch channels.

Greenup Dam – Fishermen are trying for hybrid striped bass here with a little bit of success. Also, catfish will bite on the same baits as the wipers. Try chicken livers fished tightline on the bottom.

Pike Island –Anglers are doing fairly well catching walleyes here. Some specimens have been large, too, up to 30 inches. The popular setup has been a jig and twister tail in a variety of patterns.

New Cumberland Lock and Dam – A few anglers are managing to catch some saugers here. The popular setup has been a jig and a skirt in either chartreuse or pumpkin color. Cast the jig out and wait a few pauses until it nearly hits bottom, then employ a slow retrieve.

BEYOND OHIO

Lake St. Clair (Michigan)

Fishing has been slow on Lake St. Clair and fishing pressure light. Walleye action has been very good in the Detroit and St. Clair rivers. Anglers jigging, handlining, and trolling nightcrawlers with the current all report a good bite. Early mornings and nights have been the best.

Luna Pier Area (Mich.)

Perch fishing has been very good on Lake Erie. The trick is to get outside algae bloom where the water starts to clear up. Those heading out about 3.5 miles and fishing near the E Marker are catching lots of “very nice” perch. Goose hunting started out very good but has slowed.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Sturgis Area (Mich.)

Bluegills and bass have been keeping anglers busy on Klinger and other lakes in St. Joseph County. The recent warm spell has the fish holding in their summer patterns.

GrandRapids Area (Mich.)

The Grand River continues to have extremely low water levels. Up at the Sixth Street Dam, a small but steady stream of coho were using the fish ladder.

Plainwell Area (Mich.)

Fishing has been very good on Gun Lake. Anglers are catching good numbers of bluegills and crappies along with a few perch. Largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike and catfish have also been active. Anglers report catching limits of big ’gills when drifting worms along the weeds on the west side of the lake, or dunking crickets in 30 feet of water on the east side. Goose hunting has been slow. Deer numbers are in good shape in Barry and Allegan counties.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area (Mich.)

Perch fishing has been pretty good on Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay. Limits of eight- to 12-inch perch have been caught around the first set of buoys along the modern shipping channel. Other spots worth trying are near Buoys 17 and 18, and out near the Spark Plug in 23 feet of water. A few walleyes have been caught at Callahan Reef and in the Slot between Sebewaing and Bay Port. Archery deer season should be pretty good in mid-Michigan.

Lansing Area (Mich.)

The Grand River is low and warm. There was little fishing activity at Grand Ledge and Portland and very light numbers of fish. The Webber Dam had about 60 cohos in the ladder last week with many surfacing up in the reservoir. Water levels are extremely low with many gravel bars exposed. Water temperatures are still high. Deer hunters are reminded of mandatory check-in of harvested deer and to check the Hunting and Trapping Digest for additional CWD regulations.

Grand Haven Area (Mich.)

Boat anglers on Lake Michigan are finding a decent number of lake trout but salmon action continues to be slow. Lakers are hitting in the bottom 100 feet in 140 to 200 feet of water. A white flasher/fly combo and a green or yellow Spin-N-Glo have been the hot baits. A few salmon were caught 50 to 90 feet down in 150 to 250 feet of water on green or blue spoons. Pier fishing has been very slow.

Lake Erie, steelhead tributaries (Pennsylvania)– A few steelhead were moving up Walnut Creek to the Falls and in Elk and Crooked creeks, but most catches were coming on spoons at the mouths in early morning hours. Fish were running 23-24 inches and 3-4 pounds. When conditions allowed, the walleye and perch bites were still going strong in the lake in mid-September, with walleyes hitting crawler harnesses and spoons in anywhere from 65 to 80 feet, depending on location, and perch in 62 to 65 feet off the Lighthouse, the Point, and Shorewood. Some steelhead were mixed in with the walleyes and taking spoons and plugs. One bass angler reported the smallmouth bite was picking up in early September, with some nice fish coming in about 20 feet.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County, Pa.) – Shore anglers were catching perch, bluegills, and a few crappies off the south, north, and east piers, and the border dock. Some large perch were hitting minnows at Dobbins Landing and the lake west of the Lighthouse, and crappies were active in the marinas.

Bull Dam (Erie County, Pa.) – Anglers reported catching northern pike in recent weeks.

Union City Dam (Erie County, Pa.) – Trout, catfish, and walleyes were biting for some anglers in recent weeks.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County, Pa.) – Trout and panfish were reported in recent weeks at this 25-acre natural lake.

Edinboro Lake (Erie County, Pa.) – Numbers of perch, crappies, and bluegills were reported as conditions allowed.

French Creek (Erie, Venango, Crawford, Mercer counties, Pa.) – Kayakers reported a good walleye bite. One angler caught several small bass, about 10-12 inches, and a few 15-18 inches but said the bite was slow overall.

Woodcock Creek Lake (Crawford County, Pa.) – Numbers of panfish were reported in recent weeks.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County, Pa.) – Some anglers were catching walleyes and muskies in the Shenango River below the dam, but fishing pressure on the lake was light through mid-September. Catfish were hitting on crawlers from the causeway. Bass and a few perch were reported, along with the occasional walleye. A good panfish bite was reported by anglers hang-gliding in about 13 feet over brush. Crappie sizes were mixed.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County, Pa.) – A nice sunfish bite was reported, with large pumpkinseeds and bluegills hitting on this large natural lake.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County, Pa.) – A mixed bag of perch, crappies, catfish, and bluegills were reported along with the occasional walleye in recent weeks. Largemouth bass were hitting but sizes were running small.

Shenango River Reservoir (Mercer County, Pa.) – Numbers of white bass were reported on crankbaits on shallow water humps and points. Hybrid striped bass, about 12-16 inches, were running with the white bass schools. Largemouth and smallmouth bass in mixed sizes were being caught around schools of young shad. Channel catfish were hitting live bait. Crappies were generally small, about 7-9 inches. Walleyes were hit or miss, with a few hitting on humps in the early evening hours.

Shenango River (Mercer County, Pa.) – Catfish, including a 26-pound flathead, were reported in recent weeks.

Allegheny River (Pa.) – Nice numbers of smallmouth bass up to 19 inches were reported on the middle river in recent weeks, with soft jerkbaits effective for some anglers targeting pockets along riffles, and the tail-outs and heads of pools. Tubes, flukes, and swimbaits were effective for some anglers, and topwater lures were the ticket just before dusk. A few walleyes were reported.