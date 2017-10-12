Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 13, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 14: Crooked Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Henry’s Banquet Center, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-968-7466.

Oct. 14: PF Glacial Ridge Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Barry Bartels, 605-999-9802.

Oct. 21: Albert Lea Ladies DU Banquet, Eagles Club, Albert Lea. For more info call Karen Sorenson, 507-373-4931.

Oct. 26: North Suburban DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Brighton Community Center. For more info call Les Nyberg, 651-636-3847.

Oct. 27: Fillmore County WTU Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Oct. 27: Ladies of the Lakes DU Banquet, Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Gloria Iverson, 320-491-1182.

Oct. 27: Stewartville Pheasant & Habitat 35th Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-285-9677.

Oct. 28: Wadena MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Wadena Elks Lodge. For more info call John Edinger, 218-631-1568.

Oct. 28: Houston County Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Good Times Lower Level, Caledonia. For more info call Kris Wedl, 507-725-3839.

Oct. 28: North Red River MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., City Hall, Hallock. For more info call Kelly Turgeon, 218-988-2567.

Oct. 30: Rouseau SP DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar & Grill. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

Nov. 2: South Central DU Banquet, Gibbon Sports Bar. For more info call Donovan Bentz, 507-281-6951.

Nov. 18: Maidens of the Marshes DU Banquet, Fergus Falls VFW. For more info call Melissa, 218-589-7787.

Dec. 2: Delano Snowstormers Snowmobile Club Annual Silent Auction at the Delano American Legion Post 377. For more info: www.delanosnowstormers.com

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Education/Seminar

Oct. 14: Commercial Trappers of Minnesota Education, Spang Townhall, Hill City. For more info call Bob Mochinski, 612-210-9729.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Nov. 16: Dryland Cross-Country Skiing Club, Thurs. 6-7:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Oct. 13 & 14: Saw-whet Owl Banding, 8-11 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 14: Fall Color Kayak Tour, 9 a.m. – noon. Lake Minnetonka Regional Park.

Oct. 14: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Oct. 15: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Oct. 17, 21: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Oct. 20: Minnesota Young Birders Club, 8-10 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 21: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 22: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Nov. 11 & 12: Shotgun deer hunt, Carver Park Reserve, Victoria.

Nov. 24-26: Youth mentored shotgun hunt, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve, Rockford.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Oct. 14: Wooly Bears, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 21: Survival of the Fittest, 10-noon.

Oct. 24: Emerald Ash Borer, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 28: Outstanding Owls, 3-6 p.m.

Shows

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

March 24-25, 2018: Lake Region Builders Assoc. Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 11-4 p.m., Kent Freeman Arena, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Vicki Fenske, 218-847-0699.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Oct. 28-29: Minnesota State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 9-10: RiverCentre, St. Paul.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 21-22: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 11-12: Cambridge Armory.

Nov. 25-26: Stillwater Armory.

Dec. 30-31: Bloomington Armory.

Season Dates

Oct. 14: Pheasant season opens.

Oct. 14: Fox, badger, opossum and raccoon season (north) open.

Oct. 15: Catch and release southeast trout season closes.

Oct. 15: Bear season closes.

Oct. 19: Camp Ripley first archery deer season (10/19-10/20)

Oct. 19: Special youth deer season (10/19-10-22)

Oct. 21: Fox, badger, opossum and raccoon season (south) open.

Oct. 28: Mink, muskrat, otter and beaver seasons open (north and south)

Oct. 28: Camp Ripley second archery deer season (10/28-10/29)

Oct. 29: Fall turkey season closes.

Oct. 31: Crow season closes.

Oct. 31: Stream trout in lakes (summer) season closes.

Nov. 4: Deer firearms season opens.

Nov. 4: Metro area deer season opens.

Nov. 6: Rail, woodcock & snipe seasons close.

Nov. 9: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 12: Deer firearms season (200A, 300A) closes.

Nov. 18: Deer firearms season (300B) opens.

Nov. 19: Deer firearms season (100A) closes.

Nov. 25: Bobcat, fisher and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 25: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 26: Deer firearms season (300B) closes.

Nov. 26: Metro area deer season closes.

Nov. 29: Fisher and pine marten seasons close.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead catfish season closes.

Shooting/Archery

Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29: Beaverbrook Sportmans Club, Public Deer Rifle Sight-In, 9-4:30 p.m., E Bethel. For more info, info@beaverbrook.us

Oct. 21-22, 28-29: Monticello Sportsmen Club, Rifle Sight in, 9-4 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Brian Smith, 763-271-8727.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. 2016 Schedule of shoots. For more info call John Wachlarowicz, 651-492-2572.

1st Sun. of the Month: 3D Archery Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Meetings

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org