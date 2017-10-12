Funding change means less enforcement time for Montana game wardens

HELENA, Mont. — A legislative change in the funding for the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department means game wardens will be required to do more wildlife management work, making them less available for conservation law enforcement needs.

The agency published a fact sheet on its website last week explaining the change. Big game hunting season begins on Oct. 21. The change took effect on July 1 and will be in effect at least until mid-2019.

The Legislature applied for more federal Pittman-Robertson money to fund FWP rather than increase hunting license fees. The money is raised through a tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition and can only be used on wildlife management.

The wildlife agency argued against the move. FWP attorney Becky Dockter said state law requires wardens to devote their time primarily to enforcement