Weber named new senior marketing manager at Shimano North America

LADSON, S.C. — Bringing more than 15 years of consumer package goods marketing experience, including stints with leading fishing brands, Grayce Weber has joined Shimano as senior marketing manager, the company said. Weber will be based out of Shimano’s operations in Ladson, S.C.

According to the company, Weber will lead the marketing staff in efforts for all brands and products, including Shimano rods, reels, lures and lifestyle gear, G. Loomis rods, PowerPro braided line and Jackall lures. She’ll be responsible for directing all aspects of the marketing strategy and communications for all the brands, including print and digital advertising, collateral, public and media relations, social media, sponsorships and event activation.

Weber is a graduate of the Ohio State University and enjoys both freshwater and saltwater fishing, especially fishing for tarpon at night.