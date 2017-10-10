In Minnesota, CWD tests mandatory for deer harvested Nov. 4-5 in central, north central and southeast

Precautionary testing during the first two days of firearms deer season will determine whether chronic wasting disease may have spread from captive deer to wild deer in central and north central Minnesota, according to a news release from the DNR.

Wild deer in these areas are not known to have CWD, but mandatory testing of wild deer that hunters harvest is a proactive and preventative measure to protect Minnesota’s deer herd.

All hunters in affected deer permit areas will be required to have their harvested deer tested on Saturday, Nov. 4, or Sunday, Nov. 5. After field dressing their deer, hunters must take them to a sampling station. DNR staff will remove lymph nodes, which will be submitted for laboratory testing.

Central Minnesota deer permit areas with mandatory testing are 218, 219, 229, 277, 283 and 285.

North-central Minnesota deer permit areas with mandatory testing are 155, 171, 172, 242, 246, 247, 248 and 249.

Deer harvested in southeastern Minnesota’s permit areas 343, 345, 346, 347, 348 and 349 also are subject to mandatory testing on Nov. 4-5 because of their proximity to CWD-infected wild deer in permit area 603.

For detailed information about mandatory CWD testing this fall, sampling station locations and a related precautionary feeding ban, click here.