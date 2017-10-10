In Iowa, fall is the time for urban trout stocking

It’s that time of year in Iowa.

Trout-stocking time of year. Yes, in October and well into November.

Seventeen lakes across Iowa are gearing up to receive trout this fall. The Iowa DNR will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each location as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing, according to the DNR. A family friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one trout daily. The child may purchase a trout fee, which will allow them to catch their own limit.

The 2017 fall urban trout-stocking schedule:

Find more information about trout fishing in urban lakes on the DNR trout fishing webpage.