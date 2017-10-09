Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off Minnesota season

Minnesota’s pheasant hunters will look to Marshall this weekend as the city hosts the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

It is the second time in the event’s seven-year history that Marshall, in southwestern Minnesota, has hosted the event.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will lead the festivities.

Among those festivities: On Friday afternoon, a dedication of the James Meger Memorial Wildlife Management Area is scheduled at 4 p.m. It is named for the late James Meger, a wildlife artist and Lyon County native who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for conservation groups through his artwork.

On Saturday, hunters will take to the field for the pheasant hunt.

Marshall previously hosted the second Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2012. The first Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was held in 2011 in Montevideo.

For more information, go to exploreminnesota.com/mngpho.