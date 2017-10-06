National Wildlife Refuge Week: Finding refuge across the Great Lakes

Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan is holding its Youth in the Outdoors day on Oct. 7 as part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Penny Gordon)

Events surrounding National Wildlife Refuge Week will have a distinct Great Lakes region flavor.

National Wildlife Refuge Week, this year observed October 8-14, celebrates the National Wildlife Refuge System, the nation’s largest network of public lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Events are scheduled across the country (click here for a sampling), with events kicking off in Wisconsin and Michigan on the eve of National Wildlife Refuge Week, according to a USFWS calendar of notable events.

Some of the related happenings scheduled across the Great Lakes region:

Oct. 7

Oct. 8, Oct. 14

Becoming an Outdoors Family Programs, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Marion, Ill. Of note: On Oct. 14, an Outdoor Spanish Immersion class will help attendees learn a new language, which they can practice on a short hike with a bilingual ranger.

Oct. 11

Creepy Critters Trick or Treat Event, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, La Crosse District (Wis.)

Oct. 14

Philly Fall Nature Fest, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Tinicum, Pa., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.