National Wildlife Refuge Week: Finding refuge across the Great Lakes
Events surrounding National Wildlife Refuge Week will have a distinct Great Lakes region flavor.
National Wildlife Refuge Week, this year observed October 8-14, celebrates the National Wildlife Refuge System, the nation’s largest network of public lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Events are scheduled across the country (click here for a sampling), with events kicking off in Wisconsin and Michigan on the eve of National Wildlife Refuge Week, according to a USFWS calendar of notable events.
Some of the related happenings scheduled across the Great Lakes region:
Oct. 7
- Celebration 5K Run/Walk, Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, Mayville, Wis., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Conservation Day on the WPA, St. Croix Wetland Management District (Wis.).
- Youth in the Outdoors, Seney National Wildlife Refuge (Mich.).
Oct. 8, Oct. 14
- Becoming an Outdoors Family Programs, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Marion, Ill. Of note: On Oct. 14, an Outdoor Spanish Immersion class will help attendees learn a new language, which they can practice on a short hike with a bilingual ranger.
Oct. 11
- Creepy Critters Trick or Treat Event, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, La Crosse District (Wis.)
Oct. 14
Philly Fall Nature Fest, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Tinicum, Pa., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leave a Reply