In Montana, effort would benefit grassland birds, greater sage grouse

A chestnut-collared longspur. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Rick Bohn)

A new, voluntary wildlife conservation opportunity designed with Montana ranchers in mind is now open for public comment, and the benefits to five species of birds in need could be significant, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to the release, interested landowners will receive regulatory certainty for the next 20 years through a Programmatic Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances (CCAA), a proactive conservation mechanism available under the Endangered Species Act that is designed to benefit species at-risk of needing federal protection.

Working in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy, participants in the CCAA would voluntarily take steps to conserve the Sprague’s pipit, McCown’s longspur, chestnut-collared longspur, Baird’s sparrow and greater sage grouse on their property while conducting their general business activities.

The comment period is open until Oct. 25. Click here to learn more about the CCAA and to comment.