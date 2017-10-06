Anderson Media becomes majority owner of B.A.S.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Anderson Media Corp., a 100-year-old family business founded in Alabama, has acquired a majority interest in B.A.S.S., LLC, the company announced earlier this week.

Anderson Media has been an investor in B.A.S.S. for several years. It increased its share of the company this week, and in a statement, said it would be “business as usual” for B.A.S.S., which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

Founded in 1917 in Florence, Ala., as a corner bookstore and newsstand, the Anderson Companies are now a diverse global organization. B.A.S.S. platforms include magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), the website Bassmaster.com and television programming (The Bassmasters on ESPN2). Its Bassmaster Elite Series is the premier bass tournament circuit in the world, the company said, and the annual Bassmaster Classic is widely considered the “Super Bowl of bass fishing,” B.A.S.S. added.

— B.A.S.S. Communications