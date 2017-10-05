Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – Oct. 6, 2017

District 2 — Cumberland area

No report available.

District 3 — Park Falls area

In August, an individual fishing with four lines below the Thornapple dam ran from wardens Kirk Konichek, of Ladysmith, and Curt Butler. The man bit off one of the lines as he was ordered to stop. Upon a check of the individual’s record, the wardens found the person had been cited before for the same violation – fishing without license.

Warden Joe Paul, of Phillips, received information in August regarding an angler who kept an undersized muskie. The subject was located. The muskie meat was located in his refrigerator and the muskie carcass was located in a friend’s chicken pen. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Konichek and Curt Butler investigated a complaint of a captive deer in August. The wardens determined local individuals were in possession of a wild white-tailed fawn and a wild raccoon. Arrangements were made with the captors and wildlife staff, and the animals were removed and transported to a rehabilitator.

Wardens Dan Michels, of Park Falls, and Joe Paul, of Phillips, held a learn-to-hunt bear program in Price and southern Ashland counties. Nine students participated in the event, which consisted of a field day and two days of hunting with mentor groups. Several students were successful in their hunts.

Warden Michels participated in a youth outdoor fun day at the Hoffman Lake Rifle Range east of Park Falls in Price County. The event was sponsored by the Flambeau Area Sportsman’s Club and Whitetails Unlimited. Several outdoor skills activities were offered, including air gun, rim fire rifle, centerfire rifle, and archery shooting and treestand safety.

Wardens Tom Heisler, of Winter, and Konichek led a lengthy investigation into complaints against a local septic hauler. They worked closely with an environmental enforcement specialist and other DNR environmental program staff. The case was recently completed in Rusk County Circuit Court. The business and the driver were each found guilty on five counts of septage disposal and record keeping violations.

District 4 — Woodruff area

Wardens Timothy Ebert, of Woodruff, Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, Jim Jung, of Rhinelander, and Dave Walz, of Woodruff, and several other DNR personnel hosted a trapping education program at the Woodruff DNR office. Eighteen people participated and earned their trapper education certification through a two-day hands-on workshop.

District 5 — Lower St. Croix area

No report available.

District 7 — Wisconsin Rapids area

Wardens Randy Dunkel, of Wausau, and Kyle Ziembo, of the Wisconsin River team, investigated a complaint in August and found that a person who was fishing from a boat had thrown a walleye on the shore because it was “gut hooked.” The walleye was found to be under the legal size limit. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ziembo contacted anglers below the Rothschild dam and determined one individual who did not have a fishing license was using a dog chain as a stringer for a sturgeon he had caught earlier. The sturgeon was released and enforcement action was taken.

Warden supervisor Korey Trowbridge, warden Paul Leezer and deputy warden Kyle Ziembo, all of the Wisconsin River team, participated in the annual Sporting Heritage Youth Day at the Wausau School Forest by operating the laser shooting simulator.

Wardens Jon Scharbarth, of Stevens Point, and Nick King received a call from the Stevens Point Police Department regarding a contact one of their officers was on involving a subject who had a live raccoon locked in his truck in the Fleet Farm parking lot. Upon arrival, the wardens determined that the subject had found the raccoon along the a road several months prior and was keeping it as a pet. The raccoon was clearly habituated to this individual – he would allow the raccoon to sit on his shoulder and climb around and allowed it to run around loose in his vehicle. The animal was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Scharbarth and King gave a presentation to campers at YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow on the duties of a DNR conservation warden and how to be safe in and around the water.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Wisconsin Rapids, assisted with the annual learn-to-hunt deer workshop held at the Sandhill State Wildlife Area. She gave a hunter safety presentation and addressed the rules on the property.

District 8 — La Crosse area

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Ellsworth, investigated a complaint of individuals netting minnows on the Mississippi River in August. An investigation found the individuals to have used a seine to net a bucket full of bait fish. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kosin investigated a complaint of an individual who discharged a shotgun across Hwy. 35. Enforcement action was taken for shooting across the highway.

Warden Cody Adams, of Crawford County, was contacted by community members who pulled two kids and a woman out of the Wisconsin River when they tipped their canoes. The citizens were concerned because the canoeists were not provided life jackets from the company that rented them the canoes. An investigation was conducted and the business didn’t provide life jackets, as required. Enforcement action taken.

Wardens Adams and Mike Nice, of Richland Center, conducted a ginseng investigation on a Iowa man who was harvesting wild ginseng, and selling the ginseng under his girlfriend’s wild ginseng harvester’s permit. It was determined the man was revoked in Iowa for all of his conservation licenses, including his ginseng gathering license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, and Vong Xiong responded to a complaint in August of UTVs being operated on a road in Arcadia. The wardens found the UTV operators had traveled to Arcadia from the Black River Falls area by illegal operation on the roadway in Jackson and Trempealeau counties. The wardens explained to the group they could not operate the UTVs on the road unless they were on a designated route and they would not be able to ride their UTVs back to Jackson County. While on patrol later in the day, the wardens stopped the same group operating their UTVs on the road near Ettrick. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Edward McCann, of La Crosse, worked on resolving a boating navigation buoy issue. A local business illegally placed navigation buoys on the Black River. The company will now remove the buoys and apply for the proper permits.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, helped Minnesota wardens with an early ginseng digging complaint. The investigation revealed that two individuals were digging before the season in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Enforcement action was taken.

District 10 — Wautoma area

No report available.

District 14 — Sheboygan / Fond du Lac area

While on foot patrol at the Oakfield Ledge State Natural Area, warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, encountered a group of four individuals walking back to the parking area. As the fourth individual passed Hankee could smell the distinct odor of burnt cannabis. Hankee told the passing person that the scent of marijuana was evident. The individual fled on foot and Hankee gave pursuit for approximately 200 yards. Hankee discontinued the pursuit as the individual fled into the woods. Hankee contacted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, informing dispatch of the individual and requesting assistance. Hankee was able to identify the individual through the three companions who did not flee. The fleeing suspect was encountered at the Oakfield Ledge parking area and was taken into custody by Fond du Lac County County deputy Norton. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Nicholas Miofsky, of Fond du Lac, and Alex Brooks interviewed a suspect in a littering/drugs case from the Eldorado Marsh. The suspect had been contacted and issued a citation for possession of marijuana by the city of Fond du Lac Police Department. The suspect also was issued a citation for littering.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Sheboygan, attended the annual Women in the Outdoors event in August that was being held at Camp Anokijig this year. There were multiple workshops being held, ranging from shooting, to cooking, to crafts, with more than 100 women attending the event.

District 15 — Milwaukee area

No report available.

District 16 — Racine, Kenosha area

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Jordan Resop patrolled on Lake Mary and observed a personal watercraft doing circles around another personal watercraft and its operator, who had fallen into the water. The watercraft was being operated at greater than no-wake speed and was only about 15 feet from the subject in the water. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Smith and Resop observed an angler catch and hide a smallmouth bass while fishing on the Fox River in Burlington. Upon contact, the subject showed the wardens a stringer of rough fish and denied keeping any bass. The subject eventually revealed the fish, which was found to be undersized. Enforcement action was taken.

District 17 — Madison area

Wardens Ryan Volenberg, of Poynette, and Sean Neverman, of Sauk County, investigated an illegal ginseng harvest complaint. The investigation found that the suspect, along with another individual, illegally harvested ginseng in Sauk County during the closed season, without a license, and while trespassing on private property. The primary suspect was also found to have harvested ginseng in 2016 prior to purchasing a license. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Boyd Richter, of Madison, contacted a subject fishing from shore at the Dunkirk dam. The subject did not have a fishing license to display, but said he had purchased a license. Richter checked and verified that the subject had purchased a fishing license, but Richter also found that the man’s hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for failing to pay a fishing-without-license citation that had been issued in 2009. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Henry Bauman and Ryan Caputo, both of Madison, investigated a complaint of individual depositing demolition waste, appliances, and garbage along a rural road outside Mt. Horeb. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bauman investigated a suspect for harassing and interfering with the lawful fishing of two other anglers fishing from a boat on Lake Waubesa near McFarland. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, assisted with a stolen vehicle call where the vehicle took off and the suspects fled. One suspect fled into a cornfield while the other was picked up by a following vehicle. That vehicle then rammed a squad car and got back on I-90 and went into Dane County where it later crashed. Several subjects were injured as a result of the crash. The suspect in the cornfield was located and taken into custody thanks to the K-9 unit.

District 18 — Poynette area

No report available.

District 19 — Dodgeville area

Wardens Dave Youngquist and Al Erickson, of Iowa County, and Marty Stone, of Grant County, spent weekends patrolling the busy Wisconsin River from the Arena area through Spring Green into southwest Wisconsin. The wardens had contact with hundreds of people who were camping along shore, on islands and sidebars, as well as anglers and boaters. Enforcement actions were taken for violations including cutting live branches for firewood, keeping undersized bass, possession of glass, and not having enough personal flotation devices.

Wardens Mike Nice, of Richland Center, and Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, followed up on information regarding illegal ginseng harvest. The wardens determined that an individual had sold ginseng for another harvester who had not purchased a license. It was also determined they were trespassing and harvesting ginseng prior to buying any licenses.

Antigo area

Warden Tim Otto, of Antigo, received information from an Antigo Police Department officer regarding a subject who had been arrested on an outstanding warrant. The officer informed the warden that the subject had been fishing prior to being taken into custody. The subject stated that the police officer should contact the DNR to get a citation for fishing without a license. In checking, the subject is prohibited through a court order from purchasing any DNR licenses enforcement action taken.

A red-tailed hawk was found in a box at the Antigo DNR office. Warden Tim Otto was already planning on stopping at the Raptor Education Group to drop off meat for the facility’s raptors, so he transported the bird. The meat was from a freezer-cleaning effort and a recent trapper education class. The bird was found to have West Nile Virus and will be nursed back to health by REGI staff.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, responded to a call of an overturned boat with gear floating around it on Muskellunge Lake during the early morning hours. Novesky determined that the boat occupants had overturned the night before, but were not in a condition to retrieve the boat or gear until the next day. Novesky advised the fisherman that it would be helpful if they would have reported the incident and that all were OK to prevent a larger response to the incident.

Warden Andy Dryja, of Langlade County, investigated a complaint of an individual who shot and killed a black bear out of season. Enforcement action is pending.

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, investigated complaints of illegally burning garbage near an assisted living facility, and near a private residence. Citations were issued to the responsible parties.

Wardens Dahlquist, Kelly Crotty of Florence, and Rich Thole of Boulder Junction, held an annual Learn-to-Fish event for muskies in August in the Boulder Junction area. Approximately a dozen individuals participated in the free event, which included a classroom session and on-the-water fishing lessons with local guides on area lakes. Four muskies were caught by the participants and guides during the course of the event.

Wardens Dahlquist and Crotty assisted with an annual National Night Out Event held at the Forest County Sheriff’s Department. Dahlquist and Crotty ran an archery range for community children that wanted to give archery a shot.