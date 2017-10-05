Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 6, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 7: Colfax Sportsmen’s Club Banquet, 6 p.m., Whitetail Golf Course. For more info call Peggy Richards, 715-704-0493.

Oct. 7: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, DeForest. For more info call Russ Warmka, 920-382-0218.

Oct. 7: Rock River Rescue Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Tom Beyer, 920-988-6965.

Oct. 12: Duck Creek DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Achterberg Archery, Pardeeville. For more info call Tom Krumpen, 608-345-8367.

Oct. 14: New Lisbon Sports Club Banquet, New Lisbon Community Center. For more info call 608-562-3790.

Oct. 14: Argyle Fire Dept. Banquet, 5 p.m., at the Firehouse. For more info call John, 608-543-3870.

Oct. 14: Big 4+ WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, Florence. For more info call JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020.

Oct. 14: Roche-A-Cri WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, Adams. For more info call Becky Kirsenlohr, 608–564-3021.

Oct. 19: Marathon WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

Oct. 19: Flambeau River RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Fifield. For more info call Tony, 715-332-5121.

Oct. 21: Land O’Lakes WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Inn. For more info call Mike Trollan, 715-545-2114.

Oct. 23: Great Lakes WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call Jim Shabert, 715-392-2101.

Oct. 26: Wings Over WI Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Amerahn Hall, Kewaskum. For more info call Richard Knoebel, 920-980-1392.

Oct. 27: Iowa County WTU Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Erik Miller, 608-574-4119.

Oct. 28: Prairie du Chien WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Huckleberry’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility. For more info call Pete Adkins, 608-412-2087.

Nov. 2: Kewaunee County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet hall, Luxemburg. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Nov. 3: South Central Wisconsin WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Peppercorn Banquets, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Nov. 9: WTU Fall District Raffle Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Dec. 2: WTU Hunter Appreciation Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Dec. 9: Wisconsin South Life WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Voyager Inn & Conference Center. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Archery/Shoots.

Dec. 15-16: Outagamie conservation Club, Shoot, Capital Centre, Appleton. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Education/Seminars

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Season Dates

Oct. 10: Black bear without dogs (bait only) season closes (Zones A, B, C, & D)

Oct. 14: Hungarian partridge, pheasant sharptails, bobwhite quail, & ruffed grouse (Zone B)openers.

Oct. 14: Cottontail (South), raccoon (for residents), fisher, fox, and coyote (trapping) season open.

Oct. 14: Bobcat season opens (period 1)

Oct. 28: Mink & muskrat season opens (statewide except Mississippi River Zone)

Oct. 31: Lake trout season closes on Green Bay and Lake Michigan and tributaries.

Nov. 4: Beaver (trapping only) Zones A, B & C seasons open.

Nov. 4: Otter (trapping only) North, central and South Zone seasons open.

Nov. 4: Raccoon (non-resident) opens.

Nov. 5: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 6: Woodcock season closes.

Nov. 13: Mink & muskrat season opens in Mississippi river Zone (day after duck closes or second Monday in Nov. whichever comes first. See DNR reg.)

Nov. 15: Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30 (see DNR regs)

Nov. 16: Crow season closes.

Nov. 17: Fall turkey season closes.

Nov. 18: Statewide 9-day gun deer season opens.

Nov. 18: Late fall turkey season opens (Zones 1-5)

Nov. 26: Gun deer season closes.

Nov. 27: Muzzleloader deer season opens.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Northern Zone muskie season closes.

Nov. 30: Turtle season closes.

Shows

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, MN. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

March 23-25, 2018: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call 414-479-9765.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Oct. 13-14: Vision Quest Entertainment Center, Menomonie.

Oct. 27-28: Ready Randy’s Banquet Center, New Richmond.

Tournament/Contest

Oct. 14: Adell Sportsmans Club, Longest Tail Feather Contest., 10-5 p.m., Downtown Adell, Fire House. For more info call Jerry Bichler, 920-980-9553.

Special Events

Nov. 4: United Sportsman’s Youth Foundation, Grand River Center, Dubuque, IA. For more info call Brendan Walsh, 815-599-5690.

Meetings

Oct. 12: Green County Conservation League Meeting, 7 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Bob, 608-897-4844.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Ozaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Club. Meets 1st Tues. of each month, Oct.-May, 7 p.m., Railroad Station, Saukville, WI. For info call 262-644-8481.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Blackhawk Musky Club meets the 1st Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., My Apartment Restaurant & Lounge, Janesville. For more info call Matt McCumber, 608-755-5887.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Milwaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sportfisherman Club. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month Sept.-May, 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Steve Todd, 262-370-7486.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Southwestern Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. 7 p.m., cuba City. For more info call Terry Sheffer, 608-732-4824.

A.D. Sutherland Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Bill Cook Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Stevens Point. For more info call Tracy Raatz, 715-630-5288.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Bill Cook Chapter Izaak Walton League of America. Meets the 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bill Cook Chapter Clubhouse, Stevens Point. For more info call Tracy Raatz, 715-630-5288.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.