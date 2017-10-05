New York Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 6, 2016

Season Dates

Oct. 7: Brant season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 7: Duck season opens (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 7-9: Youth Deer Hunt (for 14- and 15-year-olds)

Oct. 11: Northern Zone crossbow deer season opens

Oct. 11: Duck season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 11: Canada goose season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 13: Northern Zone early bear season closes

Oct. 14: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season opens

Oct. 14: Canada goose season opens (Western Long Island)

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 14-15: Youth waterfowl hunt (Western Zone)

Oct. 14-15: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 15: Trout season closes

Oct. 15: Duck season closes (Northeast and Lake Champlain zones)

Oct. 20: Northern Zone archery deer and bear season closes

Oct. 20: Northern Zone crossbow deer and bear season closes

Oct. 20: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season closes

Oct. 21: Northern Zone firearms deer and bear season opens

Oct. 21: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 21: Fall turkey season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting and trapping seasons open (statewide, except Long Island)

Oct. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Fisher and marten trapping season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 28: Canada goose season opens (South, Northeast, East Central and West Central zones)

Oct. 28-29: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 29: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island)

Oct. 30: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of state)

Nov. 1: Cottontail rabbit season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Squirrel season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Pheasant season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Bobwhite quail season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Fisher and marten hunting and trapping season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting and trapping season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Beaver trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: River otter trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 3: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 4: Duck season reopens (Northeast Zone)

Nov. 4: Crossbow deer and bear season opens (Southern Zone)

Nov. 4: Canada goose season reopens (Hudson Valley area)

Nov. 7: Duck season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 9: Snipe, Virginia rail, sora rail and gallinule seasons close

Nov. 10: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: River otter trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 11: Duck season reopens (Southeast Zone)

Nov. 11-12: Youth waterfowl hunt (Long Island)

Nov. 14: Woodcock season closes

Nov. 17: Crossbow deer and bear season closes

Nov. 17: Southern Zone archery deer and bear season closes

Nov. 17: Canada goose season closes (East Central and Hudson Valley areas)

Nov. 17: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 18: Southern Zone firearms deer and bear season opens

Nov. 18: Fall turkey season opens (Suffolk County)

Nov. 23: Duck and brant seasons open (Long Island)

Nov. 23: Snow goose season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season opens (Western Long Island, Central Long Island, Eastern Long Island areas)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season reopens (East Central area)

Nov. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 26: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island)

Nov. 26: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island, Central Long Island, Eastern Long Island areas)

Nov. 29: Duck season closes (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Nov. 30: Hickory shad season closes

Nov. 30: Muskellunge season closes

Nov. 30: Bass season closes

Nov. 30: Striped bass season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Dec. 1: Catch-and-release, artificial lures-only bass season opens

Shows

Oct. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, Sunday only, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 14-15: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 14-15: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Newstead Fire Hall, Akron, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Nov. 4-5: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. For more info call Jim Miller, 716-938-6928.

Nov. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Nov. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Fire Hall. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info www.nfgshows.com

Dec. 2-3: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Clarence Event Center. For more info www.nfgshows.com

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 7: Adirondack Mountains Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Plattsburgh Elks Lodge. For more info call Christain Hartman, 518-937-2085.

Oct. 7: Mountainview Preserve & Kennels Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Schenevus. For more info call Frank Cavalieri, 607-638-9509.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

Spider Rybaak’s Free Fishing Classes. For more information email srybaak@yahoo.com or mmcgrath2@twcny.com

Oct. 7: Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Wellesley Island State Park, fishing with bait and lures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; fly-fishing, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Becoming an Outdoorswoman Events. For more info and to register contact Adirondack Foothills Guide Service at 518-359-8194, adkfoothillsgs@gmaii.com or at www.adkfoothills.com

Oct. 21: Becoming Skilled With Map and Compass

Shoots

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

New York The Bass Federation 2017 tournament schedule. For more information go online to www.nytbf.org

Oct. 7-8: The Bass Federation National Championship, Lake Ontario, Henderson Harbor

Jan. 26-28, 2018: Foxpro’s New York State Predator Hunt 2 p.m., Penfield. For more info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Meetings

DEC trout management meetings (all meetings run from 6:30-9 p.m.):

Oct. 18: Oswego County, Paul V Moore High School Auditorium, 44 School Dr., Central Square.

Oct. 19: Steuben County, Hammondsport High School, 8272 Main Street, Hammondsport

Oct. 26: Oneida County, State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica.

Oct. 26: Broome County, Whitney Point High School Auditorium, 10 Keibel Road, Whitney Point.

Nov. 2: Suffolk County, Suffolk County Water Authority Education Center, 260 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge.

Nov: 15: Queens Borough, DEC Region 2 Office, 47-40 21st Street. Long Island City.

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.